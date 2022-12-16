COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police on Friday released security camera video from a Sheetz gas station shooting that left one man dead.

The videos from three separate cameras show different angles of the Oct. 30 incident, but none of them show 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky being hit by gunfire. A suspect in the parking lot shot into his car, ultimately leading to medical crews pronouncing him dead later that day at a local hospital.

You can watch security footage below.

Police have since shared photos of 12 persons of interest in the case, and arrested two suspects on charges related to the homicide: Keimariyon Ross and Tyyaun Sullivan, both 18 years old.

Tyyaun Sullivan. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Keimariyon Ross. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The first angle pointed at the gas station pumps and showed a car fly out of the parking lot. As it left, one of the suspects got out of an SUV at a gas pump and fired a gun multiple times in the same direction. The suspect then got back inside the SUV, and it started to leave.

A separate camera showed the inside of the Sheetz, which showed at least eight suspects leaving the gas station. One of them held a handgun out in the open and danced with it. There was no audio in the video, but as they began to come outside, the group appeared to react to shots being fired. One of the suspects who was already outside took cover behind a parked car, a third camera angle showed.

The other members of the group slowly poured outside. Half of them ran up the sidewalk while four sprinted to the SUV with a gunman inside. The first outdoor camera showed one of the suspects firing a shot as he got inside the car, and the original gunman also fired his gun again from the passenger window.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Columbus police spent two weeks investigating the shooting before announcing their first arrest in the case. Ross turned himself in and was charged with murder for the death of Sobnosky, while officers arrested and charged Sullivan with three counts of felonious assault.

At least five persons of interest remained at large at CPD’s last update Friday. CPD also shared that a third 16-year-old suspect had been arrested, but did not face charges in relation to the homicide.