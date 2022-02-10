COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wearing a blue hoodie with long, white ties, distressed jeans, and white shoes is a suspect in the robbery and shooting death of Jonathan Reddy.

Columbus Police released the video of an SUV they say dropped off the suspect, as well as the person walking along the sidewalk.

Reddy, 42, was killed at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, while inside his vehicle at a hotel lot on the 1000 block of E. Dublin Granville Road.

If you know the person, or have any information about his death, police ask you to call 614-774-7810.