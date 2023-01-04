COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.

Police said the incident happened at a gas station near Sullivant Avenue and South Hague Avenue on Dec. 2 at approximately 5:25 p.m.

Suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft on Dec. 2 at a west Columbus gas station. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The suspect saw the victim, a 52-year-old man, use cash to prepay for gas, police said. The suspect then followed the victim outside and asked the man for money. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly punched the man several times, knocking him to the ground, police said.

The suspect went through the victim’s pockets and stole the cash, according to police. He then ran east down an alley before turning onto South Harris Avenue.

Police said the victim was momentarily knocked unconscious and suffered several injuries to his head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A photo of the suspect is to the left and a video of the incident can be seen in the player above.

Columbus police asked anyone with any information to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2602.