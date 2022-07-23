COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they said broke into a west Columbus apartment complex, destroyed some washing machines, and ripped a television off the wall of an exercise room — all of which was caught on surveillance video.

In a Facebook post made last week, Columbus police said that on April 29 of this year, the suspect broke into the complex on the 3000 block of Windward Way.

Surveillance video shows the suspect first enter into the laundry room and attempting to tie some form of garment around his head. Once inside the laundry room, the video shows the suspect attempt to open a door, but he can’t get it open.

The suspect then apparently decided to destroy laundry machines in the room. While trying to tip over one of the washing machines, the suspect appears to get sprayed in the face by a hose connected to the machine.

The man caused damage to the machines and the building’s plumbing, according to police.

Surveillance video then shows the man kick in the door of an exercise room at the complex and, after some struggling, tear a television off of the wall.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Davis at 614-645-2101 or email srdavis@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

Below are still images pulled from the surveillance video.

Suspect wanted in connection with the April 29, 2022, break in and vandalism of an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Windward Way in Columbus.

Suspect wanted in connection with the April 29, 2022, break in and vandalism of an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Windward Way in Columbus.

Suspect wanted in connection with the April 29, 2022, break in and vandalism of an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Windward Way in Columbus.

Suspect wanted in connection with the April 29, 2022, break in and vandalism of an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Windward Way in Columbus.

Suspect wanted in connection with the April 29, 2022, break in and vandalism of an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Windward Way in Columbus.

Suspect wanted in connection with the April 29, 2022, break in and vandalism of an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Windward Way in Columbus.

Suspect wanted in connection with the April 29, 2022, break in and vandalism of an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Windward Way in Columbus.

Suspect wanted in connection with the April 29, 2022, break in and vandalism of an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Windward Way in Columbus.

Suspect wanted in connection with the April 29, 2022, break in and vandalism of an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Windward Way in Columbus.