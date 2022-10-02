You can see the released surveillance video in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers released a surveillance video showing possible suspects flee a youth football game in west Columbus after police say shots were fired into the air.

On Sept. 18, officers went to Hiltonia Park just before 2:00 p.m. after reports that shots were fired at a youth football game. Witnesses told officers that an unknown male juvenile fired multiple shots in the air after the conclusion of the game near the park at the 800 block of South Wayne Avenue.

Police say the witnesses said the juvenile was an associate of a player who was ejected from the game for fighting. Nothing was hit by the gunfire and there were no injuries reported, according to police.

In a surveillance video from a Ring camera, police say suspects left the scene on bicycles immediately after the gunshots were fired. The video shows two people ride away from the scene after the sound of gunshots.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of a possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.