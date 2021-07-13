VIDEO: Columbus Police say man steals cash, relieves himself on home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released surveillance video they said shows the suspect in a home theft who relieved himself on the side of the home before leaving the scene.

Police said the suspect broke into a mobile home on the 700 block of Stelzer Road on June 18 at approximately 4:10 p.m.

Police said the suspect stole cash from the home and can then be seen in the video relieving himself on the side of the home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2047.