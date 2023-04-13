COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The retrial of Andrew Mitchell continued Thursday — its fourth day in the courtroom.

Mitchell, 59, is accused of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Donna Castleberry during an undercover prostitution sting on the west side of Columbus in 2018.

Jurors failed to reach a verdict last year on whether or not the former Columbus Division of Police vice officer used reasonable force.

On Thursday morning, the prosecution called two witnesses to the stand — one a video analyst and the other a crime scene investigator. Both served as witnesses during Mitchell’s 2022 trial. The prosecution also highlighted BCI’s investigative summary, which the defense worked to play down.

Urey Patrick testified on use of force. The prosecution argued that Mitchell missed opportunities to defuse the situation and acted inappropriately by allegedly shooting Castleberry when she made her way to the back seat of the decoy car. The defense countered that Castleberry was a threat.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Friday, where the prosecution is expected to rest its case, after which the defense will call its first witnesses.