COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified two young men fatally shot in Columbus Tuesday evening, police announced Thursday.

Police found Eugene Daniels III, 20, and Jordan Cameron, 22, shot dead on the 1300 block of Atcheson Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood after responding to shots fired around 6:20 p.m. The men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Wednesday morning that witnesses to the incident saw another man shoot both victims. The unidentified suspect then ran away heading east.

Columbus police asked anyone with information to contact its homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.