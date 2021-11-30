COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot when someone broke into his home.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Bostwick Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his side.

The victim told officers someone had smashed the rear patio glass with a brick and had shot him when he went to investigate the noise.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.