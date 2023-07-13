COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested nearly two months after a near-fatal shooting over a drug deal gone wrong in the South Hilltop.

According to court documents, emergency personnel found an unknown person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest while sitting in a parked car on the 900 block of Harrison Pike, near the Jackson Road intersection in Franklin Township.

The victim told police that a man, 28-year-old JaJuan Williams, known to the victim as “Kap,” gave him $750 worth of fentanyl to sell and distribute. They agreed that the victim would pay Williams the money after he sold the drugs, but the victim said he was unable to sell the fentanyl, so he consumed it himself.

When they next met on the morning of May 18, the victim was unable to make payment and Williams shot the victim in the chest, according to the court affidavit. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in critical condition at the time. He was released over two weeks later with a drainage tube for his chest.

Police used video surveillance of the suspect’s car, along with photographs of Williams and a description of two residences provided by the victim. Undercover detectives matched the license plate of the vehicle at one of the residences and arrested Williams on Wednesday.

Williams, who is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault, is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Friday for an arraignment hearing.