Victim says I-71 shooting was ‘like the movies’

﻿COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a shooting they said happened on I-71 South near East 17th Avenue this past weekend.

According to police, officers were dispatched to that area around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

NBC4 spoke with the victim and agreed not to share his name.

He said he was driving on the interstate behind the same vehicle for approximately two or three miles when a passenger in the vehicle started firing at him. The man said there was no argument or altercation that preceded the shots being fired.

“It was basically like the movies, man,” he said. “You don’t see that type of stuff — somebody hanging half body out of a car just shooting, especially when again there was no altercation, no back and forth.”

The man said he quickly pulled to the side of the interstate where he realized his shoulder had been grazed by a bullet.

“I thought it was probably just glass at first, but the bullet actually grazed my shoulder,” he said.

According to the police report, six spent shell casings and one bullet fragment were recovered as evidence.

A police spokesperson said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Columbus police at (614) 645-2971 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).