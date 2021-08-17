Victim of suspicious death in south Columbus identified

Columbus

Site on the 1800 block of South High Street in Columbus where the decomposed remains of a human body were found Aug. 9.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released the identity of a body found in south Columbus earlier this month.

Police said the victim has been identified as 49-year-old David L. Judd.

Judd’s body was found Aug. 9 at 1:07 p.m. on the 1800 block of South High Street.

At the time of the discovery, police said the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The discovery is being investigated by Columbus Police as a suspicious death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

