COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old victim from a North Linden homicide in September was shot multiple times, an autopsy report shows.

Lance Thompson, 30, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, left arm and right forearm, according to the Franklin County Forensic Science Center. Police say they found Thompson inside a vacant home on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. on Sept. 19.

An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that Thompson was dead.

After stating the circumstances around this case “suspicious,” CPD sent homicide unit investigators into the house to determine the cause of death. In an update two days later, police said a gunshot wound was determined as the cause of death and identified Thompson as the victim.

Thompson’s death was ruled the 99th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2022.