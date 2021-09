COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus Monday night.

Columbus Police said officers responded to the 2100 block of Haviland Drive at approximately 10:17 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. They were pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m.

Police are looking for a suspect in a black Ford Mustang.

No further information is available at this time.