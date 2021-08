Scene of a shooting on the 5000 block of Dierker Road that left one person in critical condition Saturday, Aug. 28.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in northwest Columbus Saturday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 5000 block of Dierker Road at approximately 7:56 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

No further information is available at this time.