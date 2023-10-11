COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A victim and a suspect have been named as a result from a south Columbus fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police said that Aaron Beamon, 20, is wanted for the murder of Jashua Watts, 32, who was gunned down while sitting in his car on the 200 block of Buffalo Court in the Far South neighborhood.

According to a CPD incident report, officers arrived to find two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult, Watts, was found in a gray sedan that had crashed into a line of trees just north of the dispatched location. He was pronounced dead by Columbus fire medics at 5:06 p.m.

The second adult was found in a nearby apartment and taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police said the incident began when Watts was in the car in a nearby parking lot when Beamon approached the car. Watts and Beamon had a brief conversation when they were approached by the second victim.

A Columbus police officer strings crime scene tape at shooting scene on the 200 block of Buffalo Court in south Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 (NBC4)

Police said it was at that point gunfire was exchanged, with Watts driving off and hitting a tree. A warrant has been issued for Beamon, who is charged with murder.

The investigation open and CPD asks that anyone with information regarding this incident, or Beamon’s whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective Johnson at (614) 645-4488 or AJohnson@ColumbusPolice.org or to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.