COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a man found shot to death in the North Linden area, Thursday.

Columbus police say officers were called to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue at about 5:53 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found William H. Caslin, 64, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at 6:19 a.m.

Police say two males, who may have been involved in the shooting, were seen running from the area.

No suspect has been identified. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.