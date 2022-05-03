Watch an earlier report on the shooting in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The identity of a man found shot to death inside a car at the Hamilton STEM Academy has been released.

Columbus police said Tuesday the victim was Keeyon Capers, 27. His death marked the 39th homicide in the city this year.

Police found Caper’s body Sunday afternoon in the school’s parking lot — in the 2000 block of Hamilton Avenue, in the Linden neighborhood — after receiving a 911 call. He was pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information may contact them at 614-645-4730.