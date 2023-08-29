COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have released the name of the 15-year-old boy killed after a shooting Sunday night at Easton Town Center that led to the mall being being locked down.

Ra’shawyn Carter, 15, has been identified by the Columbus Division of Police as the victim who was shot near Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on Gramercy Street on Sunday. Carter was found by an officer working special duty at the center after a caller reported a shooting near the Lululemon store at about 6:14 p.m. on Sunday.

The officer rendered aid to Carter, but he was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. at Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested, one charged with murder and the other with obstructing justice, police said on Monday morning.

In a court appearance, the attorney for the teen charged with murder denied the charge, and the judge ordered the teen to remain in custody at least until his next appearance, scheduled for Thursday. Prosecutors allege that the teen tried to hide the gun inside a trash can at the shopping center.

The second suspect also denied the charge. Prosecutors said the suspect lied to officers about his whereabouts until officers spotted him on video. He was released and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, allowed only to be at home or his middle school. The teen is also not allowed to have access to social media.

After the shooting, Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said law enforcement officers immediately locked down the area and began investigating near where the victim was found and also escorted shoppers and employees from the area safely.

“Early indication is this is an isolated incident,” Albert said. “This does not appear to be an active shooter situation. This was an isolated incident in front of the mall.”

Easton reopened for normal operations on Monday morning. A statement from the town center’s management thanked police officers who responded as well as its own security force. The statement went on to say Easton public safety officers are always monitoring the shopping center on foot and by car and bike. The statement also said management is reviewing the center’s safety protocols and will make adjustments as needed.