COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the woman whose remains were found during a drug bust Wednesday morning.

While executing a warrant on the 1800 block of Bashan Dr., authorities say they found the remains of 32-year old Allyson Lorenz.

Police did not give any circumstances surrounding Lorenz’s death but did classify the discovery as a homicide.

Originally, police said they weren’t sure if there was more than one dead body in the home.

Police have questioned multiple people in the home but have not said whether any arrests have been made.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigations is now leading the investigation.