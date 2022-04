COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A victim is in critical condition after a shooting at a business on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 4:27 p.m. at XL Drive Thru on the 2300 block of West Broad Street.

Police said the suspect in the shooting may have been driving a maroon Ford F-150 truck without front or back license plates, according to witnesses at the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.