COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The zoo, shops, restaurants and more are offering deals and specials for Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11 honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Communities across central Ohio will be paying their respects to those who have served with events, parades, and more. Find your local Veterans Day celebration here.

94th Aero Squadron Restaurant

The restaurant is offering a special limited $10 menu for veterans on Friday.

5030 Sawyer Rd. Details. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Applebee’s

Veterans and active military members can receive a free entrée on Friday.

Various locations. Details.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Current and former military members can receive a free entrée from a select menu.

Various locations. Details. 11 a.m. to midnight.

Bob Evans

Veterans and active military members can choose from one of 10 farm-fresh breakfast items for free.

Various locations. Details.

Chili’s

Veterans and active military members can choose a free entrée.

Various locations. Details.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

The zoo is offering half-price admission on Friday to all who are serving and have served.

4850 W. Powell Rd. Details. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

El Vaquero

The restaurant is offering 20% off to all veterans and active military members at all Columbus locations.

Various locations.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is offering a free meal to veterans and active military members.

Various locations. Details. 5 p.m. to close.

Great Clips

Great Clips is offering a free haircut to veterans and active military members on Friday, or get a free haircut card to use by Dec. 9.

Various locations. Details.

IHOP

Free red, white, and blue pancakes will be available to veterans and active military members.

Various locations. Details. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

McCormick & Schmick’s

Veterans, Gold Star parents, and spouses can get half-price entrees on Sunday.

3965 New Bond St. Details. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

The museum is offering free admission to all visitors on Friday.

300 W. Broad St. Details. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smashburger

A free burger or sandwich is available for active military members and veterans at the Westerville location on Friday.

552 South State St. Details. 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sports Clips

Veterans and active military members can get a free haircut on Friday.

Various locations. Details.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee to veterans, active military members, and their spouses.

Various locations. Details.

Target

Target is offering veterans, active military members, and their families 10% off two separate purchases through Saturday.

Various Locations. Details.

Walgreens

Veterans, active military members, and their families can get a 20% discount on eligible items through Monday.

Various locations. Details.