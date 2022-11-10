COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The zoo, shops, restaurants and more are offering deals and specials for Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11 honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. 

Communities across central Ohio will be paying their respects to those who have served with events, parades, and more. Find your local Veterans Day celebration here

94th Aero Squadron Restaurant 
The restaurant is offering a special limited $10 menu for veterans on Friday. 
5030 Sawyer Rd. Details. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Applebee’s 
Veterans and active military members can receive a free entrée on Friday. 
Various locations. Details

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse 
Current and former military members can receive a free entrée from a select menu. 
Various locations. Details. 11 a.m. to midnight. 

Bob Evans 
Veterans and active military members can choose from one of 10 farm-fresh breakfast items for free. 
Various locations. Details

Chili’s 
Veterans and active military members can choose a free entrée. 
Various locations. Details

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 
The zoo is offering half-price admission on Friday to all who are serving and have served. 
4850 W. Powell Rd. Details. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

El Vaquero
The restaurant is offering 20% off to all veterans and active military members at all Columbus locations. 
Various locations

Golden Corral 
Golden Corral is offering a free meal to veterans and active military members.
Various locations. Details. 5 p.m. to close. 

Great Clips 
Great Clips is offering a free haircut to veterans and active military members on Friday, or get a free haircut card to use by Dec. 9. 
Various locations. Details

IHOP
Free red, white, and blue pancakes will be available to veterans and active military members. 
Various locations. Details. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

McCormick & Schmick’s 
Veterans, Gold Star parents, and spouses can get half-price entrees on Sunday. 
3965 New Bond St. Details. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

National Veterans Memorial and Museum 
The museum is offering free admission to all visitors on Friday. 
300 W. Broad St. Details. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Smashburger 
A free burger or sandwich is available for active military members and veterans at the Westerville location on Friday. 
552 South State St. Details. 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 

Sports Clips
Veterans and active military members can get a free haircut on Friday. 
Various locations. Details

Starbucks 
Starbucks is offering a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee to veterans, active military members, and their spouses. 
Various locations. Details

Target 
Target is offering veterans, active military members, and their families 10% off two separate purchases through Saturday. 
Various Locations. Details

Walgreens 
Veterans, active military members, and their families can get a 20% discount on eligible items through Monday. 
Various locations. Details.