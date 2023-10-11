COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A vegan restaurant will relocate from its Italian Village space to its Short North location, bringing back some fan-favorite menu items in the process.

Later this month, Woodhouse Vegan plans to depart from its original location at 541 N. Fourth St. and relocate all its operations to its bakery, located at 19 W. Russell St.

Woodhouse Vegan opened its original location in 2019, before expanding to the Short North in 2022, in partnership with Park Service Coffee.

“We initially scoped out our Short North Shop to expand our bakery [and] create an opportunity for small-business collaboration,” a post on Woodhouse Vegan’s Instagram page reads. “And it became quickly apparent that this location would provide us the opportunity to expand our menu, hours [and] community reach.”

Woodhouse Vegan’s last day in Italian Village is Oct. 21. Co-owner and operator Cara Woodhouse said the new location is better suited for the restaurant’s needs.

“We have more cooler storage. … We also are outfitted with a hood system so we can expand our menu, we have a flat-top grill and a full gas hook-up over there as well. So we really outfitted that space with everything that the Italian Village location is lacking,” Woodhouse said.

Due to limitations at the Italian Village location, some dishes were taken off the menu, but now they’re coming back.

“We had people messaging and calling weekly asking when it’s going to return, and, or if it’s still on the menu so we’re very excited to bring back our Frisco melt,” Woodhouse said.

Along with the Frisco melt, Woodhouse said the restaurant will also bring back its fish-o-filet and big mac sliders, fish tacos, fried mac and cheese bites and a weekly rotating special.

Woodhouse Vegan’s fan-favorite Frisco melt, that will be making a comeback at the Short North shop. (Photo courtesy/Cara Woodhouse)

Woodhouse Vegan’s bakery serves coffee cake, scones, banana bread and more. (Photo Courtesy/Cara Woodhouse)

Woodhouse Vegan shares their Short North space with Park Service Coffee. (Photo courtesy/Cara Woodhouse)

Woodhouse Vegan’s Short North shop at 19 W. Russell. (Photo courtesy/Cara Woodhouse)

After the move, their Short North hours will continue as usual: Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Woodhouse said during the restaurant’s first few months in the Short North full-time, efforts will be focused on bakery and holiday preorders for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Lunch service will start in November, and be available on Fridays and Saturdays.