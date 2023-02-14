COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Restaurants across central Ohio are offering Valentine’s Day menus and specials on Tuesday. Find a location near you and make a reservation below.

Brio Italian Grille

The chain is offering a dinner for two for $69.99 available for dining in or to-go, with chopped or Caesar salad, lobster and shrimp fettuccine, Gorgonzola-crusted beef medallions, grilled salmon fresca or sausage rigatoni arrabbiata, and caramel mascarpone cheesecake with a chocolate heart.

Multiple locations. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations.

Buca di Beppo

Customers can enjoy Valentine’s Lasagna Fest with a heart-shaped lasagna, garlic bread and mini cannolis for $59.99.

Multiple locations. Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Reservations.

Cameron’s American Bistro

The bistro is offering chef favorites including halibut for $39.

2185 West Dublin-Granville Road. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations.

Cap City Fine Diner and Bar

The diner is offering chef favorites including jumbo lump crab cakes for $27.99.

Multiple locations. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations.

Del Mar SoCal Kitchen

Guests can enjoy chef favorites including surf and turf with braised short rib, butter-poached half lobster tail, Yukon gold puree, roasted root vegetables, Brussels sprouts, horseradish and black truffle jus for $49.99.

705 N. High St. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations.

El Segundo

Guests can enjoy chef favorites including Baja fish for $27.

698 N. High St. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations.

El Vaquero

Join El Vaquero on Tuesday for chicken or steak fajitas for two with jumbo margaritas and dessert for $49.99.

Multiple locations. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Order online.

Hudson 29

Guests at the Upper Arlington location can enjoy braised short rib, while the New Albany location is offering grilled blackened snapper.

Multiple locations. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations.

Marcella’s

Guests at the Polaris location can enjoy surf and turf ravioli while the Short North location is offering lobster ravioli.

Multiple locations. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations.

Martini Modern Italian

Guests can enjoy a sea bass for $59.

445 N. High St. Open 4 to 10 p.m. Reservations.

McCormick and Schmick’s

The restaurant is serving a three-course dinner including 4 oz. lobster tails and 10 oz. New York strip.

3965 New Bond St. Open 3:30 to 9 p.m. Reservations.

Mitchell’s Fish Market

Guests can enjoy chef’s favorites including a filet Oscar for $49 or a crab stuffed salmon for $38.

1245 Olentangy River Rd. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Reservations.

Mitchell’s Ocean Club

Mitchell’s is offering surf and turf for $68.

4002 Easton Station. Open 4 to 10 p.m. Reservations.

The Avenue Steak Tavern

Guests at the Grandview location can enjoy a 10-ounce filet mignon, sautéed shrimp and white wine butter sauce while the Dublin location is offering bacon-wrapped twin filets.

Multiple locations. Open 4 to 10 p.m. Reservations.

The Guild House

Guests can enjoy chef favorites including surf and turf, oysters and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake.

624 N. High St. Open 3 to 10 p.m. Reservations.

The Pearl

Guests at the Short North location can enjoy ginger-glazed halibut, while the Dublin location is serving smoked filet mignon.

Multiple locations. Open 4 to 10 p.m. in the Short North, 4 to 9 p.m. in Dublin. Reservations.