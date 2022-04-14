COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Students seeking careers in technology and computer software can now take one of the nation’s most advanced courses here in Columbus.

“Too often African-Americans are not aware of the opportunities that are available in this pathway,” said Perry Gregory, senior vice president of the National Center for Urban Solutions.

Gregory says their organization has partnered with premier tech academy Code Fellows to provide advanced courses in computer coding and software development to students in Columbus’ underserved communities.

“The software developer position is one of the most unfilled positions, that has the highest need currently right now in Ohio,” said Gregory.

These courses won’t just provide students with hours of instruction and assignments, but also assistance in seeking a job after they graduate.

“So they will be coming in, talking about how to collaborate, how to work in teams, how to land that job as soon as they’re done with the bootcamp,” said Kristen Muenster, vice president of National Center for Urban Solutions.

This inspires students to engage in careers focused on technology.

“It’s definitely a lot of work, but I stay motivated because it’s something I love. I’ve been doing it since I was a kid,” said Micah Browning, a student in the program.

For more information on how to sign up for the course, visit https://ncusolutions.org/ncus-tec/