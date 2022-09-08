COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — UPS announced it will be hiring around 1,980 seasonal employees in Columbus ahead of the holidays.

The company is filling full and part-time seasonal positions, primarily seasonal delivery drivers, package handlers and driver helpers. Seasonal package car driver positions begin at $21 per hour, and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $30 per hour. Permanent positions also are available in some areas for those who apply early.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations, in a release. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

UPS’ digital application process takes about 25 minutes, from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer, the release said. Nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

The company said seasonal positions can lead to full-time opportunities with nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earning permanent positions following the 2021 holidays. A full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year. After four years, UPS drivers earn about $42 per hour.

Applicants should apply at jobs-ups.com. If you are a UPS employee, you can refer friends and family for UPS jobs at ups.loop.jobs.