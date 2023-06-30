COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – As the July 4th holiday weekend approaches, many central Ohioans have already begun the celebration.

Backyard cookouts, front porch decorations and of course local fireworks can be observed throughout area neighborhoods, days, sometimes weeks in advance of Red, White & BOOM! Pets, particularly those sensitive to loud noises, are noticing too.

According to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, more pets run away during the Fourth of July than any other time of year.

“On average, the Franklin County Dog Shelter receives between 100-125 lost dogs during the week of Fourth of July each year, many of which are not displaying ID or license tags, nor are they microchipped,” said the shelter’s Marketing and Community Relations Manager Erin Hamill. “As little as 30% of the lost dogs will be reclaimed by their families.”

(Courtesy/Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center)

While petfbi.org and social media outlets like neighborhood Facebook groups have proved to be a valuable resource in locating families of lost pets, there are those who do not use the internet and are in need of additional assistance.

That is why Upper Arlington police are joining the shelter’s efforts by making it easier to identify pets who are found after it received a grant from the Upper Arlington Community Foundation to purchase two Hero pet microchip readers to help locate a pet’s owner.

A grant was submitted to the Upper Arlington community foundation to support their police division. This led to $1,000 for two microchip readers and animal supplies.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but I think this is proof that even a little bit can go a long way,” Executive Director of the Upper Arlington Community Foundation Jessica Grisez said.

“Any time a pet gets separated from their family, it can be very traumatic, especially if you have little ones in the family. So being able to reunite these families as quickly as possible has just been awesome,” UAPD Sgt. Bryan McKean said.

UAPD has reunited three out of four lost dogs with their owners since the unveiling of its new technology last month.

The shelter will be waiving all lost dog redemption/reclaim fees Friday through Monday, July 10. Owners of lost dogs will have the opportunity to reclaim their lost dogs from the Franklin County Dog Shelter for just the price of a Franklin County Dog License during this time.

(Courtesy/Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center)

All reclaimed dogs will also receive a free microchip with lifetime registration at no cost to the owner and all dog and puppy adoption fees will be just $18, also July 10.

The shelter recommends owners microchip their pets and to make sure the information is current. Additionally it advises to make sure all ID tags and county licenses are attached securely to a collar or harness, to check with a veterinarian for any medications that might help calm your pet and keep your pets comfortable by using ambient noise inside the house to help drown out loud noises.

The following resources can be helpful in relocating a lost dog or pet:

Franklin County Dog Shelter, lost and found

Facebook: Found Dogs Franklin County OH

Petfbi.org

Petfbi: Create a flyer for a lost pet

Lost dog texting service: Text, LOST to 1-833-746-0099