COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A networking event dedicated to women’s health on Thursday kicked off a series of summer health-related events in Columbus.

Uplift Her allowed central Ohio women to connect, empower and network on Thursday as they sipped their coffee and embraced other local women. Many attendees shared everything from career advice to health tips, including Autumn Glover who stressed the importance of the event.

“We need this event because it’s time for us to be focused and be serious about our whole health,” said Glover, the vice president of community partnerships for And Health. “We won’t be here for our kids and our families if we don’t get serious about focusing on our health.”

Research shows women of color are at higher risks for diseases like breast cancer and cardiovascular disease. Karlena Wallace, director of communications at the National Center for Urban Solutions, said their goal is to save lives.

“We want women to really get control of their health, and to really understand how to live healthier and just be here and have a longer life expectancy,” said Wallace.

Uplift Her has a separate Wellness Day set for June 22 from 3 to 8 p.m. Learn more and register for that event by clicking here.

The African American Male Wellness Agency, which leads the Uplift Her initiative, also has several events lined up, including: