COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This will be the first weekend since both Uber and Lyft have dropped their mask requirements for drivers and passengers.

The rideshare companies changed their policies after a judge struck down the federal mask mandate for those travelling on airplanes, busses, trains and other forms of public transportation.

David Washington, a rideshare driver, said he will do what he can to ensure that his passengers are comfortable.

“Some people just aren’t comfortable with masks, and some are not comfortable without masks so I’ll leave it up to them,” he said. “If they want to wear a mask, fine. If they want me to wear a mask, I’ve got a mask I’ll put on.”

