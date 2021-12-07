COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Air Show has confirmed that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be in Columbus in 2023.

For the first-time since 1995, the Blue Angels will perform in Ohio’s capital as they will headline the air show on June 17-18, 2023 at Rickenbacker International Airport.

“We are excited beyond belief to host the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at our first air show back in Columbus,” said Herb Gillen, President of Herb Gillen Air Shows, producers of the event. “The Blues are known the world over for their high energy and precision flying.”

The 2023 Columbus Air Show will be produced by Columbus-area firm Herb Gillen Airshows. This will be the first air show to be held in Columbus since 2007.

The demonstration by the Blue Angels will consist of six F/A-18 Super Hornets and the supporter aircraft, the U.S. Marine Corps C-130 Hercules “Fat Albert.”

For more information on the show and tickets, you can visit Columbusairshow.com.