COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The U.S. Marshals Service in conjunction with Columbus police have made an arrest related to a Hilltop murder that took place six weeks ago.

According to a release by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) and CPD located and arrested La’Chovin Wilson early Friday morning. A Franklin County Municipal Court judge originally issued an arrest warrant on July 6, charging Wilson with murder.

The U.S. Marshals said Wilson shot 20-year-old Scott Darthard Jr. on June 1 when CPD responded to the intersection of Fairmont Avenue and Belvidere Avenue at about 8:17 p.m. The victim, later identified as Darthard Jr., was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m. according to the original incident report.

An investigation led SOFAST and a CPD SWAT team to the 1400 block of Peach Blossom Court on the west side of Columbus in the Scioto Woods neighborhood. Wilson was taken to the Franklin County Jail where he will await an arraignment hearing.