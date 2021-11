COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The U.S. Marshals Service has announced the arrest of a suspect in a Franklinton murder.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, an arrest warrant was issued for Teona Brooks after she used a handgun to shoot Maurice Porter, 39, in July, along the 300 block of South Central Avenue. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. Marshals say Brooks was arrested in Chicago, Tuesday, in connection to the fatal shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.