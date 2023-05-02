COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A two-vehicle crash in the far north area of Columbus has left one dead and two others in stable condition.

Columbus police said that just after 6:30 a.m. one person was pronounced dead following a crash involving a semi-truck at the U.S. 23 intersection of North High Street and Lazelle Road, near High Banks Metro Park. Two other victims were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that US-23 is closed in both directions between East Powell Road and Lazelle Road. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

