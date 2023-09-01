COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two years worth of construction have kicked off on the interchange at Interstate 270 and U.S. 23 on the South Side.

Over the course of two years, the interchange will be reconfigured, a spokesperson said. The project is estimated to cost $25 million and will also include construction at U.S. 23’s intersection with Rathmell Road — including through adding turn lanes, redoing traffic signals and resurfacing the roadway.

It is one of a number on ODOT’s District 6 construction program for the year. A good part of central Ohio is situated in District 6, including Franklin and Delaware counties.

While a good bulk of those projects were scheduled to start earlier this year, a few kicked off in the second half. ODOT began its $112 million widening project on State Route 161 in July as it prepares for Intel and other growth.

State Route 161 will get a new lane in each direction, as well as wider bridges, according to ODOT. Crews for the agency will also widen the I-270 entrance on State Route 161. The new lanes should be ready by November 2024, ODOT said, with the project scheduled to be fully finished in August 2025.

Rehabbing the I-270/U.S. 23 interchange has been on the horizon for some time. ODOT submitted an application to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission in 2021 for the project, with planning for it dating to 2021.

Although some short-term lane and ramp closures are expected during the larger project, none is anticipated in the immediate future, according to the spokesperson.