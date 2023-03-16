COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman has died, another is in serious condition after a double shooting in west Columbus early Thursday morning.

According to police at the scene, officers responded to the shooting at around 3 a.m. and found two women shot at a home on Rodgers Avenue, near West Gay Street in Franklinton. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to Grant Medical Center and is in serious condition.

Police said one of the victims crawled out of a window and called for help from the roof of the home. It is unknown which of the two women called for help. Police are actively looking for a male suspect, who reportedly lives at the residence.

The area of Rodgers Avenue, including the intersection of West Gay Street and Rodgers is currently closed while the investigation continues.