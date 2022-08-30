You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side.

On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of shots fired, the Columbus Division of Police shared on Facebook. Police found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the first victim was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. The second victim was inside a different house close by and also had multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the unknown suspect was in a blue Ford Fusion when he fired his weapon.

Columbus police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4189.