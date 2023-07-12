COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two drug houses in west Columbus that have a history of criminal activity have been shut down.

The office of city attorney Zach Klein announced preliminary injunctions were secured to board up a drug house in the Hilltop neighborhood and another in Franklinton.

The Hilltop house, located at 451 Josephine Avenue, came to the attention of police last year after receiving multiple calls related to violent threats and a call stating someone was using methamphetamine. In May, police received calls the house was the site of a drug deal and gunfire as well as more suspected narcotics use and a stolen vehicle on the property.

Police were notified in March of a Franklinton house located at 112 South Cypress Avenue when they received a call about suspicious behavior. In April, a complaint was received about someone looking to buy drugs from the house but being forced to leave at gunpoint.

Later in the year, police executed a search warrant and found crack cocaine, cocaine, semi-automatic handguns, and stolen property. Columbus police have also been called to the house for multiple burglaries in the past month, according to the city attorney’s office.