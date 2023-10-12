COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two victims of gunfire are expected to survive their injuries after separate shooting incidents in West Columbus Wednesday night.

The first occurred at 7:41 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Wedgewood Village Apartments in the Holly Hill neighborhood. Police found an adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive. Police learned that the victim had been in an altercation with an unknown person, which led to the shooting. Police did not release any suspect information.

The second shooting occurred at 950 p.m., a mile-and-a-half south in the Riverbend neighborhood. There, police arrived in the 3600 block of Post Oak Court East to find a man had been shot in the torso. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive his injury.

A second victim came forward at the scene and told police that a residence on the same street was also struck by gunfire. No one else was reported injured.

CPD is asking anyone with information regarding either incident to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477)