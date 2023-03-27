Watch NBC4’s previous report on the shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenagers have been charged and a police officer remains hospitalized after a southeast Columbus shooting on Saturday.

Officer Glenn Thivener and a second officer were in the area when they responded to a dispute in the 3300 block of Refugee Road at about 1:56 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Authorities said a situation was unfolding between the two 15-year-old suspects when one of the officers got into a struggle with one of the teenagers. The officer and the teen were then hit and dragged by a car driven by the second teen.

Officer Thivener then fired his gun at the car and hit the teen driver, police said. The car then pulled out onto the road and crashed into another car.

The teen driver has been charged with felonious assault on a police officer, felonious assault, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. The other teen has been charged with felonious assault on a police officer, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Both teen suspects were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where they remain in stable condition. The officer was taken to Grant Medical Center and also remains in stable condition.

Columbus police noted there is no body-worn camera footage of the incident because the officer was working special duty, when the cameras are not required.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating the incident.