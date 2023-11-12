COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two teenage suspects charged for their roles in the death of 17-year-old Imperial Stewart are set to appear in juvenile court Monday.

One of the suspects is a 16-year-old boy charged with murder and obstructing justice, while the second is a 17-year-old charged with obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.

The two teens are among seven people charged in Stewart’s death, including Michael Bowles, 20, who allegedly fired the gun that killed Stewart.

Along with those three, Bowles’ mother, Tywisha Peterson, 40, and his brother Mi-Quel, 18, are also charged in the case, each facing a felony obstruction of justice charge. Genee Dumas, 39, and Raymor Dumas, 43, are the two others charged in the case.

Stewart was reported missing on Sept. 20. Police said Stewart was trying to buy a gun from Michael Bowles when the 16-year-old suspect attempted to rob him. That is when Michael Bowles allegedly shot and killed Stewart.

Stewart’s body was found near Agler Road and Sunbury Road on Oct. 3.

A judge entered a not guilty plea for Michael Bowles after he twice refused to appear for arraignment. He remains in custody in Franklin County Jail.