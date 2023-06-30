COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus SWAT team arrested two teens on Thursday on charges stemming from a 15-year-old girl’s death.

The SWAT agents took a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old into custody, who each face a charge of murder. The Columbus Division of Police had previously named a separate 14-year-old boy as the suspect in Unique Prater’s death. However, it clarified Friday that investigators had dropped the charges against him after identifying two other teens as the homicide suspects.

Officers originally found Prater dead with a gunshot wound on Dec. 31, 2022, in the 1200 block of Atcheson Street, located in the Mount Vernon neighborhood. A Columbus Division of Fire medic pronounced her dead at the scene.

NBC4 does not name juvenile suspects in criminal cases unless police are actively looking for them, or they are being tried as an adult in court.