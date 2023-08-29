Watch previous coverage on the shooting of Sammy Sasso in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting of an Ohio State University wrestler near campus a week and a half ago.

A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were arrested Monday on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault for an Aug. 18 shooting on North High Street, Columbus police announced Tuesday. Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan confirmed at the time that the victim was fifth-year student Sammy Sasso, who was hospitalized for his injuries but expected to fully recover.

Sasso was shot on the 1400 block of North High Street after a confrontation with the two teenagers, according to Columbus police. The two suspects then stole his car, which was later found near Sunbury Road and Easton Way.

Columbus police did not specify which teenager shot Sasso. NBC4 does not normally name minors who have been criminally charged.