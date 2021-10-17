COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects they said displayed a handgun and spat at loss prevention officers at the Tuttle Macy’s store last week.

On Oct. 14, the suspects — a man and a woman — were seen by the store’s loss prevention employees shoplifting merchandise, police said.

When the suspects attempted to leave the store with the items, they were stopped by the loss prevention personnel.

According to police, the suspects refused to cooperate with the Macy’s employees, attempting to spit on them. Police allege the man also made threats against the employees and displayed what employees said appeared to be the grip of a handgun in his waistband.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665 or CrimeStoppers at 614-461-8477.