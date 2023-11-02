COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men were in court Thursday, facing charges related to an East Side shooting from two weeks ago that left two people hospitalized.

Darius Edwards, who turned himself in Wednesday, was in Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday, facing five counts of felonious assault for his role in an Oct. 18 shooting in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood.

Edwards, 34, is accused of shooting into a crowd during an altercation in the 200 block of Winner Avenue about 5:15 p.m. Two adults and two juveniles were hospitalized and a third adult victim was shot at but not injured.

Witnesses at the scene gave police a description of a possible shooter, which led to the investigation of Edwards. Defense attorney’s argued that Edwards was defending himself against a group of people who came to his home to attack him. A judge issued a $175,000 bond.

Columbus police block off Winner Avenue on Oct. 18, 2023, as they investigate a shooting. (NBC4 Photo/Kyle Beachy)

A second suspect, Natrell Cunningham, was also arrested after he turned himself in at police headquarters late Wednesday. Cunningham, 27, is charged with having weapons under disability and was issued a $50,000 bond.