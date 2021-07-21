Two stable following separate shootings in Columbus

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are in stable condition after two separate shootings in Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus Police, the first shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. on the 2300 block of South Hamilton Road.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.

The second shooting happened at 7:27 p.m. on the 1500 block of Holt Road.

The victim was also listed in stable condition at Grant Medical Center.

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the second shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Week-long event to spotlight Columbus BBQ restaurants

Busy night in Columbus' Arena District as Crew, Clippers play at the same time

High crime rate, officer turnover hindering Columbus Police

As COVID-19 delta variant spreads, doctors push for vaccinations

As microblading grows in Columbus, health official explains tattoo, piercing and permanent cosmetics rules

Columbus Public Health's mobile testing unit back on the streets as STI cases increase

More Local News