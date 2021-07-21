Two stable following separate shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are in stable condition after two separate shootings in Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus Police, the first shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. on the 2300 block of South Hamilton Road.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.

The second shooting happened at 7:27 p.m. on the 1500 block of Holt Road.

The victim was also listed in stable condition at Grant Medical Center.

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the second shooting.