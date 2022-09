COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus police.

CPD state officers went to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Beachwood Road at 2:20 a.m. and found two people injured after a hit-and-run.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and another to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Both are in stable condition, per police.

No further information is known at this time.