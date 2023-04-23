COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are in stable condition after a man allegedly broke into a home and started shooting a gun Sunday morning in east Columbus.

Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:03 a.m. on the 4800 block of East Livingston Avenue.

Two men, a 40-year-old and a 42-year-old, told police the suspect opened the front door of the home and began shooting. The suspect fled the scene driving west in a black car.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.