Two stabbed, suspect remains loose in northwest Columbus incident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are in critical condition but expected to survive following a stabbing in northwest Columbus Wednesday night.

Columbus police responded to the 2000 block of Starleaf Lane at approximately 7:55 p.m., where officers discovered the two victims.

One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, while the second was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Police said the stabbing was family-related, and that officers are searching for the suspect.

No further information is available at this time.