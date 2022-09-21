COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of duping someone by using a stolen car during a vehicle trade last week.

According to a Facebook post, Joshua Stover, 30, and Flossie Brown, 40, are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the Sept. 16 incident.

Police said Stover and Brown met the victim in northwest Columbus and traded the man a vehicle. The man later learned the car had been reported stolen.

Stover, according to police, is wanted on an additional felony theft warrant for allegedly stealing a car when he took it on a test drive and never returned it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2091 or email bbeard@columbuspolice.org.