COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a double shooting early Thursday morning in north Columbus.

According to Columbus police, two people were found shot at around 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and East 21st Avenue in South Linden. Both shooting victims were taken to Grant Medical Center, one in critical condition, the other in stable.

The victim in critical condition was soon pronounced dead at the hospital. That person reportedly tried to escape the scene in a car and crashed into another parked car.

Police do not have any suspect information or what led to the shooting. As of 6 a.m., 17th Avenue is closed between Ontario Avenue and Cleveland Avenue with Cleveland Ave. being used as a detour.